Justice for Tunis Lomax in sight as arrests are announced(Dakota News Now)
By Parker Brown
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a long eight months for the Lomax family and the Sioux Falls Police Department. With the announcement of arrests made, the end of the investigation could be near and Lieutenant Nick Butler praised the progress and speed of the investigation.

“Sometimes these investigations take longer,” said Butler. “We have historically been lucky to have a lot of our homicide investigations wrapped up in a fairly short amount of time, but when we don’t have any suspects in the very beginning and this is a ground up investigation the work that these detectives have done is nothng short of amazing.”

For the family of Tunis Lomax, eight months felt like much longer. Tunis’ wife Cynthia said that they were told the investigation was something they would do in two to three months. Even still, Butler thanked them in this morning’s briefing for their help and their patience in this process.

“Some days I would just want to give up. And then again, I kept telling myself we have to fight to see the end of it,” said Cynthia.

The next step is finding motive and piecing together more of the details on the night Tunis was murdered. Cynthia said that she doesn’t think Tunis had any relationship with his alleged killers, but that she wasn’t quite sure. The arraignment will be difficult for Cynthia, but she plans on attending.

“It’s going to be emotional, but it already has been and we’ve reached this far and getting an arrest made,” expressed Cynthia. “It will be hard for me that day, but I’ll just have to hold myself.”

Her motivation has always been justice.

“I want them to be charged according to what they did. If Sioux Falls does have the death penalty, I will go for it,” Cynthia said.

A court date has not yet been set.

