Levitt at the Falls shares 2023 season lineup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The summer calendar for Levitt at the Falls features 50 free concerts.

The concerts start June 2 and run every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until Sept. 9.

The season will open with blues saxophonist and vocalist Vanessa Collier.

“Levitt at the Falls is thrilled to share our 50 concert line-up with the Sioux Falls community. This summer we’re celebrating our fifth season with an updated genre list including a new Hip-Hop and Indie Vibe series filled with dynamic musicians bringing fresh talent to the Levitt stage. We are collaborating on community cultural festivals and expanding our outreach and opening act programming. There is much to celebrate and something for everyone to take part in during this much-anticipated 2023 summer season,” said Nancy Halverson, executive director of Levitt at the Falls.

Levitt concerts start at 7 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Food trucks and drinks from JJ’s Wine & Spirits will also be on site.

Concerts will be livestreamed online thanks to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

The 2023 Levitt at the Falls season is presented by Sanford Health.

“The Levitt is one of the absolute gems of Sioux Falls, and Sanford Health is once again incredibly proud to be the Season Presenting Sponsor for Levitt at the Falls,” said Stacy Wrightsman, community relations at Sanford Health. “Seeing families and friends come together to enjoy night after night of music and entertainment brings a smile to my face and further cements our belief that the investment we make in the Levitt is a true reflection of Sanford Health’s continued commitment to positively impacting the health and wellness of all those who live in our community and our entire region.”

The Levitt Shell is located in downtown Sioux Falls at 504 N. Phillips Ave. in Falls Park West.

The season will open with blues saxophonist and vocalist Vanessa Collier. (Levitt at the Falls)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.