Levitt at the Falls welcomes year five with 2023 lineup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Levitt at the Falls finally got to bring it’s full schedule to Sioux Falls last year with 50 free concerts, and the non-profit is hoping to bring that same energy to the city in 2023.

Entering into it’s fifth year bringing free concerts downtown, the Levitt at the Falls is again bringing a slate of free concerts. The work to put together this year’s schedule has been ongoing since early last year, according to Communications and Community Engagement Director Rose Ann Hofland.

“We work all year long in the off-season. Many times people ask us, ‘What are you doing in these months?’ We’re putting together all of the details, the sponsorships, routing the artists. Getting all of the marketing materials together. So today is a really exciting day, when we get to share all of that excitement with our audiences and with our community.” Hofland said.

New artists and genres will becoming to the city, including rock groups like Young Dubliners. South Dakota native and “The Voice” contestant Rowan Grace will also be featured.

“When we are thinking about our programming calendar, we are really trying to think about providing as much diversity in genres and artists as possible. So that there truly can be something for everyone. Not every concert might be everybody’s favorite, but we always encourage that if you don’t like tonight, come tomorrow. You’re in for a totally different yet joyful experience.” Hofland said.

That’s why the organization goes to lengths to bring in artists and groups of all types of music. Hofland said they don’t expect someone to go to every concert, but they hope there’s enough variety to allow people to come multiple times a year.

“We look for professional artists, the best in their fields. But that varies. Whether you like hip-hop, or you’re into indie music, rock, country, world music. You’ll see it all here.” Hofland said.

The Levitt at the Falls also hopes to continue to bring in large crowds like it did last year, as it also helps businesses in the area with foot traffic throughout the summer.

“One of the dreams of the Levitt was really to activate this part of our downtown. So to be able to see that come to fruition five years in is wonderful.” Hofland said.

