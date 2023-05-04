May 3rd Plays of the Week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Area had the bats hot, as both Emily Froendt and Addisyn Hansen go long for three run home runs each.

Brandon Valley’s Nick Lohr got off his blocks and slid in to make an amazing catch for the Lynx against O’Gorman.

Meanwhile, USF’s Taryn Wagner laid out everything for this catch and kept a run off the board for the Cougars.

Harrisburg’s Caiden Mason finds all of his strength for this throw in the Metro Conference Meet Shot Put, winning with a throw of 57 feet and two inches.

And our top spot this week goes to South Dakota State’s Ryan McDonald, as he gets the needed hit to score a runner and walk-off St. Thomas.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

