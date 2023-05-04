Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Political reporter Austin Goss of Dakota News Now was arrested for making a prank phone call while impersonating Governor Kristi Noem.

Goss is charged with making threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank call. The call intentionally caused the displayed number to be that of Noem’s personal number.

Goss and Noem have had several personal and professional conversations, it is assumed Goss may have received Noem’s personal phone number during one of these conversations.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.