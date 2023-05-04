Sanford using new drug that can delay Type One Diabetes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tonight, the story of a young Iowa girl who is being given the chance to delay the onset of Type One Diabetes through a special treatment at Sanford Health.

It’s not a cure, but it is a meaningful step forward in treating the disease.

Sometimes a mom’s intuition is ends up being 100% right.

“i had asked them to work her up for Type One Diabetes....strong family history of it...I have positive antibodies.”, said Aubrey Molgaard.

This past January, Aubrey Molgaard’s daughter Elin got sick and.....on a bit of a whim...Aubrey asked her doctor to run some tests on Elin to see if she might show any early indications of Type One Diabetes. And those showed she had what are called Markers....medical indications that the onset of Type One Diabetes was possible.

Not too long after those results came in, Aubrey and Elin met Dr. Kurt Griffin....a doctor at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

“These are really exciting times for Type One Diabetes. It’s really the first time that we are beginning to have some traction on the underlying process.”, said Dr. Griffin.

Dr. Griffin has worked on clinical trials of drugs that aim to slow and eventually stop Type One Diabetes.

One of them is called Tzield.

For years, Diabetes has been managed, and improvement measured in how blood sugars can be monitored and how Insulin can be more effectively delivered.

Tzield....it’s different.....in the best possible way.

“If this drug can delay that by a median of 2 and a half years....some of the kids could go out 6,7,8 years. We’re not where we want to be in terms of stopping it completely but in terms of really stretching out when someone might need Insulin...that’s a huge impact clinically.”, said Dr. Griffin.

Tzield can delay when Type One Diabetes takes hold in someone’s body.

It can’t stop it from happening but it can help someone maintain a normal life longer.

“We give it every day for 14 days in a row.”, said Dr> Griffin.

Delivering Tzield is done through an I-V...and it’s a two-week commitment.....more than worth it for families like Elin’s.

“We stuck her on a continuous Glucose monitor and we were able to see her post-meal spikes and then Hypoglycemia.”, said Aubrey Molgaard.

But here’s the thing: Tzield doesn’t work on those who already have full-blown Type One Diabetes....only in those who are likely to get it but haven’t yet.

This leads to the question that Dr. Griffin and everyone else is left asking.

“How do we find the kids who are on the path to Type One Diabetes who might benefit from this?”, said Dr. Griffin.

The answer is families have to be proactive. If there is a history of Type One Diabetes in your family, test your kids when they are young, sooner rather than later. If those Type One Markers show up, they can take Tzield.

But there are Type One patients who develop the disease without a family history and for those folks, it is a little tougher to know.

