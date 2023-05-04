SDSU Softball looking for momentum into Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s just one week away from the start of the 2023 Summit League Softball Championship, and both South Dakota and South Dakota State are trying to position themselves into the best possible spot before the tournament.

The Jackrabbits have locked up the number one seed and they’ll be playing at home, but it’s not enough for the program. The Jacks have been perfect in the Summit League so far this season, coming into their final series against the Coyotes after a sweep of Kansas City on the road.

The Jacks are looking to get back to the NCAA National Tournament, but they’ll need to stay disciplined the Summit League Tournament to stay hot headed into the later part of the month.

First-year head coach Kristina McSweeney said although they’ve set out and accomplished their regular season goals this year, the fight isn’t over. Especially coming up against a South Dakota team that’s proven it can take on the best teams in the Summit League.

“This weekend with USD is a character weekend. Yes, we’ve solidified the number one spot, we are the Summit League champions. But really and truly, what are we about. How do we finish and make a statement for South Dakota State softball.” McSweeney said.

South Dakota and South Dakota State will play a three game series starting Friday afternoon at 1:00. Those games will be held in Brookings this weekend.

