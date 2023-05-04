Avera Medical Minute
SF Christian tops Tri-Valley at Ronken Field

Sioux Falls Christian chipped away at Tri-Valley at Ronken Field Wednesday, winning 6-2.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Christian chipped away at Tri-Valley at Ronken Field Wednesday, winning 6-2.

The Chargers led 3-2 after four innings, and then added on three more runs to seal the win on the campus of Augustana University. Conner Swier picked up the win for Sioux Falls Christian, pitching 4.0 innings while collecting two strikeouts. Swier allowed two earned runs on no hits. Carter Sorenson tallied the loss for Tri-Valley, throwing 4.1 innings and collecting seven strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on seven hits.

Lawson Louiseu and Nathan Madison had one RBI each for Tri-Valley, while Sioux Falls Christian was led by Jacob Sanderson with three.

