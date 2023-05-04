Sioux Falls School District warns community of gift card scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District is warning residents of a scam that has been occurring in the community.

According to school district officials, people have received text messages and emails appearing to be from SFSD Child Nutrition Coordinator Gay Anderson asking for large dollar amounts of gift cards.

The school district said that it appears Anderson’s communication devices have been hacked and are advising anyone who has received one of the messages to delete them and not follow through on any requests.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.