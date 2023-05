SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Starlite Drive-In Theatre in Mitchell announced Thursday that it will not be open for the 2023 season.

The theatre had recently reopened in 2020 after a seven-year hiatus.

In a social media post, the Starlite Drive-In Theatre shared that it did not meet expenses in 2021 or 2022, noting several slow weekends.

