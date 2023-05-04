Sunny’s Pizzeria mural to add Phil Schreck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunny’s Pizzeria announced that Dakota News Now meteorologist Phil Schreck will be this year’s addition to the “Sioux Falls Wall of Notability.”

The “Sioux Falls Wall of Notability” mural was developed by local artist Wyatt Dickson. Sunny’s Pizzeria owner Jon Oppold picked Dickson’s concept from a group of entries in part due to the opportunity to grow the mural every year.

“When I selected Wyatt’s concept, I envisioned inducting a new ‘notable figure’ every year to honor the people that make Sioux Falls what it is,” Oppold said. “Phil Schreck is an obvious choice this year, as he’s been the weatherman in this town for as long as I can remember. I’ve met him on a few occasions, and he’s always been a delight to chat with. I can’t wait to have Wyatt come and add Phil to our wall of notable figures!”

Sunny’s will host a mural dedication event this fall once Phil Schreck has been added to the mural.

Schreck will be the 22nd figure to be featured on the wall that faces 26th St. at Sunny’s Pizzeria.

