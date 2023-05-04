Avera Medical Minute
Tour inside South Dakota’s first hemp decortication plant

By Cordell Wright
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Complete Hemp Processing located in Winfred, South Dakota is the first hemp decortication plant in the state, working to make hemp more of a common practice in agriculture.

Kevin Barlow is the plant manager at Complete Hemp Processing. After firing up all of the equipment, he walked us through and explained all the bells and whistles that go into the process.

“Decortication is the process of separating the actual bast fiber, which is the outside of the stalk, from the woody core, which is called hurd,” Barlow said.

The hurd can typically be used in making things such as hempcrete and animal bedding. The fiber can be used to create textiles and paper materials, and much more.

“Thousands of different uses people can have for this when the industry is evolved,” Barlow said.

One thing that could have slowed the evolution of the industry is the stigma surrounding hemp and the connection people draw to marijuana products that include THC and CBD.

However, the opening of this plant demonstrates the growth of the industry. Providing area farmers a place to take their crops.

“Industrial hemp fiber materials have far less THC, typically undetectable. It’s not a concern with the THC levels in this material. We have noticed some hesitation from some farmers on growing it. Until they’re educated on, and once they’re educated on it, they definitely seem interested,” Barlow said.

South Dakota farmers have become interested enough in adding hemp to their crop rotation, that the facility has over 2,100 acres of land currently contracted to produce hemp.

Right now the plant has five employees with the goal of having 12 to 15. They’re processing roughly one ton of industrial hemp per hour, which is roughly two bales, and it’s all taking place in a town of less than 100 people.

“Having some facilities and places for people to work locally definitely helps, and it’s an exciting industry. We’ve definitely seen some people interested in working here, just because it is industrial hemp. It’s something new, and exciting,” Barlow said.

The industrial hemp decortication plant is also working on a bale drying expansion which will allow them to operate faster and more efficiently.

