USF’s season ends, Augustana walks-off in first day of NSIC Softball Championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls’ run in the NSIC Softball Championship is over, while Augustana advances to the quarterfinals after a walk-off home run from Abby Lien.

USF’s first round game was the first of the day in Rochester, Minnesota, against the Golden Bears of Concordia-St. Paul. The Golden Bears would win 5-4 over the Cougars. Bryanna Olson picked up the win for Concordia-St. Paul, throwing a complete game while striking out five batters. Olson allowed one earned run on four hits. Kait Van Der Zwaag tallied the loss for the Cougars, striking out one batter while allowing three earned runs on one hit. The Golden Bears had four batters tally an RBI, while Van Der Zwaag had two for the Cougars.

Sioux Falls would then move to the elimination bracket of the tournament, fighting for a chance to claw back. They would be paired up against MSU Moorhead, who walked off the Cougars 7-6. Kiley Washnieski singled to right field in the seventh inning, allowing the winning run to score. Evey Evans tallied the win for the Dragons, pitching for 2.0 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits. Hanna Cress collected the loss for the Cougars, striking out one batter while allowing six earned runs on eight hits. Azalya Lopez collected three RBI’s for the Dragons, while Rylie Jones led the Cougars with three as well. Sioux Falls ends it’s season with a 24-26 record overall, going 15-14 in conference play.

Top-seeded Augustana would then play Concordia-St. Paul in the next round. The Golden Bears quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and led 4-3 after three innings. A Danni Sharum single would score two runs in the fifth inning, putting Concordia-St. Paul up 7-3 after four and a half innings. From there, the Vikings would fight back to trail 7-6 with one inning left. An Abby Lien home run would score two runs, walking-off the Golden Bears.

Lexi Lander would tally the win for the Vikings, pitching 5.0 innings and collecting three strikeouts while allowing four earned runs on six hits. Olson would collect the loss for Concordia-St. Paul, striking out two batters while allowing two earned runs on one hit. Lien led the Vikings with three RBI;s, while three players for the Golden Bears had two each.

Augustana will now play St. Cloud State Wednesday at noon in the quarterfinals.

