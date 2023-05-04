Wife of Tunis Lomax “so happy” suspects found in husband’s murder, but she is “still in shock”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The wife of a Sioux Falls man who was shot dead in the parking lot of the couple’s apartment last August “broke down in tears” of joy and relief on Tuesday when she learned the four suspects had been arrested and charged.

Now, she wants the death penalty for the murderer of her 36-year-old husband, Tunis Lomax.

“Hearing that news today just made happy,” Cynthia Lomax said in an exclusive interview with Dakota News Now on Wednesday.

“I’m so excited. Even my (13-year-old) daughter, when I told her about it, she broke down in tears. It’s a joy for the family. Everybody is happy. We got justice.”

Lt. Nick Butler on Wednesday stated that the Minnehaha Fugitive Task Force assisted police in locating Mohamed Hassan, Salim Mohamed, Mustefa Sahle and Hamza Hassan on Tuesday.

Salim Mohamed was charged with Murder First, Murder Second, Manslaughter First, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Grand Theft. The other three individuals were charged with Manslaughter First, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Grand Theft.

“If South Dakota has a death penalty, I will go for it,” Cynthia said.

An arraignment date has not been set. The motive of the crime is still under investigation. Cynthia said she is not sure if her husband knew the suspects, but “I don’t think they had any relationship.”

The couple had been together for 14 years, and married for six years. They have three children — ages 13, 4, and 1.

Cynthia says there have been many times over the last nine months when she started to lose hope in the investigation. She thought it might only take two to three months. She was in shock when she saw him lying dead, and that hasn’t changed.

“I still find it not real. I still feel like it was a story that was made up,” Cynthia said. “Every time my mind reflects on him, I think, ‘Okay, he’s going to come home. He’s not home yet.’ So, I’m still in shock. I still don’t believe it.”

The Lomaxes met in 2008 and fell in love in their native Liberia, after they had both survived two civil wars.

In 2016, like many Liberians, they decided to move to the United States to carve out a brighter future for their family. They first lived in Hartford, Connecticut. Two years later, they packed up for Sioux Falls, where Cynthia’s brother-in-law resided. He told Cynthia and Tunis that Sioux Falls was an even safer place to raise to raise a family.

They set up shop in an apartment on the city’s east side. Cynthia’s sister, Patience Pewulake, lived in the same building.

On August 20, 2022, Cynthia woke up to three gunshots, looked out her window, and saw her husband lying in the parking lot. Police determined him dead on the scene.

Just a day before the murder, Cynthia and Tunis had closed the sale on the new house the family now lives, a house he never got to enjoy.

Tunis knew it was the right house for the family because the address number was 2008 — the year he met Cynthia.

He was buried in an east side cemetery in October, around the time the family moved in, and around Cynthia’s birthday of Oct. 14. That day was one of the two times when the wife felt her husband’s loss the most, because he’d always call her on her birthday.

“If he was at home, he’ll tell me ‘Happy Birthday’ before he was going to leave for work,” Lomax said. “If he’s at work, he’d always call me all the time, checking in on us.”

Another traumatic time was Christmas. The year before, the couple wore matching outfits on Christmas day. They took a family photo with their kids.

“But this year, Christmas was different without him,” Cynthia said.

Tunis worked at Smithfield Foods, while Cynthia is a stay-at-home mother.

“Tunis was a person that was always smiling, happy all the time,” Cynthia said. “He’s always willing to help people out. He’s got so many friends. He’s the outgoing person. I’m the stay-at-home mom. I don’t go out like that.”

Patience now helps raise the kids. Daughter Value, 13, has struggled to cope with her father’s death. Cynthia bought Value a puppy to help alleviate some of the heartache shortly after they moved into the house.

”Him not being able to see me grow up, it hurts,” Value said at her father’s vigil last August. “It especially hurts me, because he isn’t able to see my siblings grow up at all.”

Four-year-old Valerie and 1-year-old Vincent are still not aware that their father will never come back.

“Not seeing him being around us is so, so sad for us,” Patience said. “Valerie was so attached to her dad. She would always ask the question, ‘Where’s my dad?’... I just tell her, ‘Oh, daddy’s okay. We’re going to talk about dad when you reach a certain age. But for now, daddy’s okay.’ And, she says, ‘OK, Auntie.

“Vincent doesn’t know anything, but Valerie — every conversation she has, you have to involve her daddy in it.”

Cynthia said that when the time comes to inform her two youngest kids about their father’s death, “it will be hard.”

Patience says that at times during the eight-month investigation, Cynthia lost hope that the suspects would be found and caught. Cynthia said she thought it might take just two or three months. She would call the case’s detective periodically, and was told they were still working on it.

“Some days, I just want to give up,” Cynthia said. “But I keep telling myself, ‘We have to fight to see the end.”

Patience said there were days when Cynthia was in so much anguish, she lost hope in life.

”I just encouraged her (and said), ‘There’s hope. God is with you,” Patience said. “Be strong for the sake of the kids. Look at your family. Look at your friends. See how many people bring laughter into your life. So, you need to be strong. And, by the grace of God, that is happening.”

Cynthia said she still sees her husband in her dreams, but she is not the type that pretends she is talking to him. Asked if she had just one chance to talk to him, she’d tell him how much she and the kids miss him and appreciate him, and that he was a “good, hard-working dad.”

Tunis worked at Smithfield Foods, and handled “all the stuff around the house.” He repaired the family car. Living without him that way has been a struggle, as well.

Often, when she needs to go buy groceries or other items for the house, she drives by the cemetery where he rests. She looks away, to the other side of the road, knowing that if she looks at the graveyard, “it will just take my mind back” to that fateful night in August.

“I haven’t been there since we buried him,” Cynthia said.

That was about seven months ago. She’ll make her first visit back this upcoming Tuesday, which would have been her husband’s 37th birthday.

Cynthia says she still fears for her safety.

“A lot of the time, when I am leaving out of the house and going places, I’m looking all around (and thinking), ‘Maybe somebody’s chasing me. Somebody has their eyes on me. I’m still afraid.”

But, for now, she is keeping the family in Sioux Falls, partly because Tunis is buried here and she doesn’t want to have to drive far for the kids to visit their dad.

Living in the home the couple was so excited to move in — especially because of that “2008″ sign that reminds her of when they first met — gives her and comfort, and not just because there is more space for the kids to roam. She still visits her sister in the old apartment, and tries to avoid looking at “the spot” where her life changed.

“Moving here makes a difference,” Cynthia said. “It takes my mind off seeing that scene and seeing that spot — looking at that particular spot he was lying.”

But she does want to see her husband’s suspected killers in court.

“It’s going to be emotional, but it already happened,” Cynthia said. “We’ve reached this far in getting an arrest made. It will be hard for me that day, but I will just have to (get a hold of) myself.”

Both sisters wanted to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department, the detectives on the case, and the media for covering the case. Plus, the family, friends, and Liberian community in Sioux Falls that have been praying, talking, encouraging, and helping drive Value to middle school and back.

Cynthia believes the glory in the closure of this part of her family’s tragedy goes to God.

“At least we have gotten some justice,” Cynthia said.

