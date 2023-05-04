Woman bitten by dog in east Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls are looking for a woman and her dog after the dog bit another woman on the lip Wednesday night.

According to Sioux Falls Animal Control, a woman was walking in the area of East 4th Street and East Brennan Drive when she met another woman walking a white pit bull with reddish spots. Both women stopped and the first woman bent down to pet the dog when it bit her on the lip.

The owner of the dog did not share contact information at the time and was described as middle aged with short blonde hair. The dog was described as wearing a black collar with multi-colored designs as well as a choke collar.

Animal Control is requesting the public’s help identifying the dog to verify its vaccination status. If you have information, call Animal Control at 367-7000.

