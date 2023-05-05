Avera Race Against Cancer one week away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 35th Avera Race Against Cancer is coming up on May 13, and some staff at Dakota News Now are nearing the end of their training for the race.

The race includes a 5K, 10K, 3 mile walk and a 1.5 mile walk with sideline supporter and virtual options also available.

There’s still time to sign up for any of the walks or runs, and money raised will benefit services and care for Avera Cancer patients.

To register, head to the Avera Race Against Cancer webpage .

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.