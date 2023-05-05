Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Balanced Dakota State baseball team makes their pitch for North Star title

Trojans begin conference tournament tomorrow in Dickinson, North Dakota
Dakota State heads to conference tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four years ago the Dakota State baseball program won just four of their 38 games.

After completing their second consecutive season of more than 33 wins, the Trojans are confident that they’re ready to take the next step and qualify for the NAIA National Tournament.

DSU is in Dickinson, North Dakota, tonight ahead of the North Star Athletic Association Baseball Tournament that begins tomorrow. Dakota State is the two seed after going 34-18 this season and 24-4 in league play, one game back of Bellevue who is ranked fifth nationally in the NAIA poll. The Trojans dropped three out of four in a competitive final series at Bellevue last weekend.

All of this despite the fact that the Trojans played just five home games due to bad weather this season.

As they continue to have one of the top lineups in the country the difference that makes the Trojans think they can break through this weekend and win a league title is a pitching staff that boasts a team earned run average of 3.03, third best in all of the NAIA.

The Trojans open the double elimination tournament tomorrow at 5 PM against Valley City State. Championship games would be either Monday or Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings workplace fatality under investigation
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Lt. Nick Butler stated that the Minnehaha Fugitive Task Force assisted police in locating...
4 arrested in connection to 2022 Sioux Falls murder
The office of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced on Wednesday that a Ramona...
Ramona woman sentenced for grand theft
One person killed, one hurt in Spink County weekend crash

Latest News

Augustana Vikings and St. Cloud State logos
Augustana rallies past St. Cloud State and into NSIC Semifinals
Northwestern's Kameryn Etherington homers during the Red Raiders GPAC Tournament win over Mount...
Northwestern advances past Mount Marty and into GPAC Softball Championship
Nebraska basketball visiting Sanford Pentagon in 2023 for first time in five Years
Nebraska hoops returning to Sanford Pentagon for November date with Oregon State
The 2023 South Dakota softball team celebrates a homerun during a victory over NDSU
Coyotes looking to make set tone for Summit Softball Tournament in season finale with Jackrabbits