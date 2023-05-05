Balanced Dakota State baseball team makes their pitch for North Star title

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four years ago the Dakota State baseball program won just four of their 38 games.

After completing their second consecutive season of more than 33 wins, the Trojans are confident that they’re ready to take the next step and qualify for the NAIA National Tournament.

DSU is in Dickinson, North Dakota, tonight ahead of the North Star Athletic Association Baseball Tournament that begins tomorrow. Dakota State is the two seed after going 34-18 this season and 24-4 in league play, one game back of Bellevue who is ranked fifth nationally in the NAIA poll. The Trojans dropped three out of four in a competitive final series at Bellevue last weekend.

All of this despite the fact that the Trojans played just five home games due to bad weather this season.

As they continue to have one of the top lineups in the country the difference that makes the Trojans think they can break through this weekend and win a league title is a pitching staff that boasts a team earned run average of 3.03, third best in all of the NAIA.

The Trojans open the double elimination tournament tomorrow at 5 PM against Valley City State. Championship games would be either Monday or Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.