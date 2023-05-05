Avera Medical Minute
Central Café in Hawarden to have ‘Grand Reopening’ Monday

This photo provided by Central Café shows the completed building.
This photo provided by Central Café shows the completed building.
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - A café in northwest Iowa with decades of history is going to have its official reopening next week after a devastating fire in 2021.

The Central Café in Hawarden plans to have its “Grand Reopening” on Monday, May 8. The ribbon-cutting event, hosted by the Hawarden Chamber, is scheduled to take place between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The kitchen will close during this time.

Back on Dec. 26, 2021, a late-night fire destroyed the Central Café. But through hard work and support from the community, the café is now able to reopen its doors.

And although the Central Café building, which the restaurant had been in for nearly 50 years, was destroyed by the fire, the business itself was able to keep going while they rebuilt. Local restaurants and businesses such as Rooster’s Midwest Steakhouse and the Hawarden Bowling Alley and Golf Course all welcomed Central Café into their facilities to continue serving breakfast to the community.

Now after more than a year of rebuilding, the restaurant will be able to reopen at its original location.

