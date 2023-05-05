Competition fuels anticipation of 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet will be run at Howard Wood Field in just three weeks many of the top preps in the region will tell you that this weekend’s Howard Wood Dakota Relays are often the highlight of their season.

Field and track events for the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays begin tomorrow at 1:00 PM with special events scheduled for the six o’clock hour.

Along with the history the event has the chance to measure up against a diverse field from all classes in South Dakota as well as other states is what hypes up competitors like our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week, Washington senior thrower Kael Miedema.

The special events feature a talented field as per usual. First up tomorrow night at 6:05 is the boys 800 meter run. Rapid City Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum is the headliner here. The Oregon commit is just the 17th high schooler in United States history to break the four minute mile and owns South Dakota state records in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. The field will also includes state champions from Iowa and Minnesota as well as Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar, Watertown’s Jaxson Fiechtner, Tri-State’s Kaleb Foltz and O’Gorman’s Sam Castle.

Following that at 6:30 is the girls special event 200 meter dash. Fargo Davies CeCe DeeBom is the favorite and won the 100 meter dash and 100 meter hurdles at last year’s Relays. Locals in the field include Lincoln’s Linnea Nesheim, Colman-Egan’s Daniela Lee and Mount Vernon-Plankinton’s Berkeley Engelland.

Competition at the Relays concludes Saturday.

