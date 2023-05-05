Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes looking to make set tone for Summit Softball Tournament in season finale with Jackrabbits

USD set for three game series in Brookings with SDSU ahead of conference tournament next week in Brookings
USD wraps up season at arch rival SDSU
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our final South Dakota Showdown of the 2022-23 season is on deck as the Coyote softball team goes north to Brookings tomorrow to take on the arch rival Jackrabbits.

Though USD faded from contention for the regular season Summit League title that was eventually won by SDSU, the Coyotes are still in fourth place and could climb as high as second with wins and help this weekend. That’ll be no easy task since the Jacks are unbeaten in the Summit and have won 53 of their last 56 games in conference play over the last three years.

Two of those defeats, though, came against a Coyote team eager to show that they can compete with State and set a tone for the next week when they return to Brookings for the Summit League Tournament.

This weekend’s three game series begins with a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

