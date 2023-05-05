Coyotes looking to make set tone for Summit Softball Tournament in season finale with Jackrabbits

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our final South Dakota Showdown of the 2022-23 season is on deck as the Coyote softball team goes north to Brookings tomorrow to take on the arch rival Jackrabbits.

Though USD faded from contention for the regular season Summit League title that was eventually won by SDSU, the Coyotes are still in fourth place and could climb as high as second with wins and help this weekend. That’ll be no easy task since the Jacks are unbeaten in the Summit and have won 53 of their last 56 games in conference play over the last three years.

Two of those defeats, though, came against a Coyote team eager to show that they can compete with State and set a tone for the next week when they return to Brookings for the Summit League Tournament.

This weekend’s three game series begins with a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.