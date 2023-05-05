Downtown SculptureWalk installation underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is getting new additions Friday.

For 20 years, the Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk has been a staple in the community.

“It started about 20 years ago with the idea that it would be fun to bring original art to the streets of Sioux Falls,” said Jim Mathis, one of the board members of the SculptureWalk. “Our mission is to bring art to the people, and that’s what we do. We bring art right out here to the people. So you can see it without having to go to a gallery. And you can kind of interact with it a little bit. And we’ve been doing this for 20 years this year. We will have brought more than 1000 pieces of original art to the streets of Sioux Falls over the last 20 years.”

“We’ve got great artists from all over the US and Canada. And over the course of the last 40 years, we’ve had artists from Italy and Belgium and China, and people love to come to Sioux Falls, love to show off their art, and we love to have them here.”

“We are installing some of those sculptures today, Friday, and Saturday morning, we’ll be putting in the bulk of the morning by midday tomorrow. We’ll have 67 brand new sculptures down here for people to come down and check out. You can come downtown tomorrow and talk to some of the artists and experience the art.”

