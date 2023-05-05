DTSF looking for more ‘Ambassadors’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls is looking for more personable and friendly individuals to add to their team. The unique role of a “public space manager” is currently held by only one person, but they’re looking to add up to six more this year and more potentially down the road.

The position is commonly referred to as a Downtown Sioux Falls “Ambassador,” and not many places have a position like this. Ambassador’s roles encompass a variety of tasks from cleaning up the streets and keeping downtown safe, to being a helpful guide to visitors.

When we last talked with Martin Dill , he was braving the cold to improve the Downtown Sioux Falls area. Since then, it’s been clear that it would help to have more people in Dill’s role.

“The biggest thing is just that I can’t be everywhere all at once,” explained Dill. “So now we’ll have anywhere from three to five guys going at any given time. We can just do what we do better. If somebody does need help and is having a little bit of a problem or something, somebody can give us a call and we’re going to get there that much quicker.”

Between now and the third week in June, Downtown Sioux Falls plans to ramp up their services and that will go hand in hand with their search for new ambassadors in a variety of areas.

“I really love the idea of somebody being just a block away and having a radio to just be like ‘Hey, Martin needs help’ and somebody can be there right away. It just gives you a stronger sense of security,” said Dill.

DTSF plans to work with the company “Block by Block” to help them scale up their services.

“We’ve got to keep downtown clean, we’ve got to keep it beautiful, and having more people out and about on the sidewalks as well will help elevate the level of safety in downtown,” said DTSF President Joe Batcheller. “It’s a variety of job duties, but really the personality type that we’re looking for is someone who likes to work with people and someone who loves downtown.”

Bacheller and Dill say that downtown is a great place to work.

“Having downtown be a thriving center for entertainment and tourism is such a great thing for Sioux Falls,” expressed Dill. “When you do what I do and people, especially from out of town, comment to you on what a nice downtown it is and how they’ve never seen a place this clean, I guess you sort of feel like you’re part of a bigger thing.”

Their goal is to have six people in an ambassador role, but there could be a seventh depending on who is full-time and who is part-time. They hope to add even more next summer with the overall goal of 8 to 12 ambassadors, which is the range they feel is necessary.

“With a population of over 200,000 people, that brings Sioux Falls to a whole other level. I think that we’ll look back a decade from now and be shocked at the amount of growth between now and then, too. It’s important that it’s good, quality growth and you see that here in downtown,” said Batcheller.

“We have a strong sense of community here in Sioux Falls and it really starts here in the cradle of our community which is downtown,” said Batcheller.

Dill says that he enjoys the job because there’s nothing quite like helping others.

“I’m kind of a huge, warm, fuzzy kind of a guy, I guess, so I really get to make a difference to somebody,” said Dill. “I had a guy here the other day, he was in a pretty bad way. Helped him out and he thanked me so much and gave me a great, big hug and said what a huge difference it meant for him.”

He also made this man’s day by getting him a new pair of shoes. Dill had been holding onto the man’s shoes for a while and he surprised him with them.

Dill says that this is the right place for him to be.

When asked how he keeps a positive attitude every day, Dill says “you never know when someone might be having a bad day.” If you’re interested in applying, the position will be posted on DTSF.com soon.

