Inaugural CCHA schedule and home dates revealed for Augustana hockey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its slate of games for the 2023-24 season including Augustana’s 16 games against league competition in its inaugural season.

The Vikings will drop the puck in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the first time on Oct. 14 as Bowling Green makes the visit for the two-game series. The finale will take place Oct. 15 as both contests will be played in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Augustana plays its first CCHA road competition at Michigan Tech on Nov. 3-4 and follows with a trip to Northern Michigan Dec. 1-2.

The Vikings will close their short stay in the PREMIER Center with a two-game set against Minnesota State on Jan. 5 and 6. Minnesota State is the two-time defending champion of the CCHA.

Augustana’s on-campus home, Midco Arena, will then open its doors for the 10 remaining home games of the season including four against CCHA foes. Opening night in the state-of-the-art facility will be against Ferris State on Friday, Jan. 26 with a 7:07 p.m. puck drop. The conclusion will be on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6:07 p.m.

The Vikings travel to Bemidji State the following weekend for a series with the Beavers. Dates for those two contests are Feb. 2-3.

Augustana closes the CCHA portion of its home schedule on Feb. 9-10 by welcoming St. Thomas to Midco Arena.

The conclusion of the CCHA schedule for Augustana is Feb. 16-17 with a road trip to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to face Lake Superior State.

A full voting member, Augustana is playing a transitional schedule against CCHA competition with 16 games (one series against each member) in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons before playing a full league schedule in the 2025-26 season. Augustana is immediately eligible for NCAA Tournament consideration.

Augustana has a full schedule of NCAA Division I competition.. Following the CCHA schedule, the Vikings have six remaining home contests which will be announced at a later date. In all, Augustana will play 15 home games in 2023-24.

For Augustana’s complete announced schedule, click here.

Season tickets, which includes contests in both Midco Arena and Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, are now available for purchase. All Augustana Hockey season ticket holders are required to be members of the A-Club. Membership level determines how many hockey season tickets fans are able to purchase as well as where in Midco Arena they will be able to select their seats. A virtual seat selection will take place this summer. Fans can find more information on season tickets for hockey by visiting GoAugie.com/HockeyTickets.

For questions about Augustana Athletics season tickets, fans can contact Jordon Boe, Assistant Athletic Director for Ticketing & Annual Giving at jordon.boe@augie.edu or 605.274.5302.

Augustana’s CCHA Slate

Oct. 14 – vs. Bowling Green (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center)

Oct. 15 – vs. Bowling Green (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center)

Nov. 3 – at Michigan Tech

Nov. 4 – at Michigan Tech

Dec. 1 – at Northern Michigan

Dec. 2 – at Northern Michigan

Jan. 5 – vs. Minnesota State (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center)

Jan. 6 – vs. Minnesota State (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center)

Jan. 26 – vs. Ferris State (Midco Arena)

Jan. 27 – vs. Ferris State (Midco Arena)

Feb. 2 – at Bemidji State (Midco Arena)

Feb. 3 – at Bemidji State (Midco Arena)

Feb. 9 – vs. St. Thomas (Midco Arena)

Feb. 10 – vs. St. Thomas (Midco Arena)

Feb. 16 – at Lake Superior State

Feb. 17 – at Lake Superior State

