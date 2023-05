HAWARDEN, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Central Cafe in Hawarden will celebrate a grand reopening next week.

The cafe is set to reopen on Monday, May 8, after a fire destroyed the building in December of 2021.

The cafe will host a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. followed by cupcakes and coffee.

