Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Day vigil happening at Arc of Dreams

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To recognize National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Day on May 5, South Dakota Urban Indian Health will host a vigil Friday night in downtown Sioux Falls.

The group will gather downtown at the South Dakota Urban Indian Health office (330 N. Phillips Ave Suite 120) at 6 p.m. for a light meal.

The group will then move to the Arc of Dreams around 7:15 p.m. to hold a candlelight vigil. The vigil will include some prayer and songs and a reading of the names.

The Arc of Dreams will be lit red in honor of the day.

Gov. Noem recognizes today as a day to remember all Indigenous people who have lost their lives and are missing in South Dakota.

“I can only imagine the sorrow and the grief the families of missing and murdered indigenous persons endure,” said Gov. Noem. “We have made a lot of progress, but there is still more to be done. The collaboration of the State and Tribal entities is critical to combatting this crisis in South Dakota. We can all make a difference by educating ourselves and others and working together.”

Resources regarding missing and murdered Indigenous persons, including the Missing Persons Clearinghouse, can be found here.

