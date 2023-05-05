Off-and-on Showers and Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers rolling through southern parts of the region this morning. For most of us, we’ll see clouds increase ahead of more chances for some rain this afternoon and evening. That chance will continue into tonight. Highs will cool down a bit, as well. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 60s to around 70. The threat of severe weather is low today and should remain low through the weekend.

Over the weekend, we’re going to see chances for some showers and maybe even a couple thunderstorms off and on. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Saturday. We should see some slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday with mainly low to mid 70s for highs.

We’ll keep the warm temperatures around heading into next week. Highs will be in the 70s and even the 80s for some of us! It does look like we could see a little bit of rain early in the week, and there’s a slight chance for some later next week, as well.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.