Owners of collapsed Van Slyke building in Aberdeen plan to restore its history

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Originally built in 1916, the Van Slyke building’s history will be honored when reconstructed.

On the night of March 31, ten inches of heavy snowfall came down in the Hub City. This caused the oldest two-thirds of the Van Slyke building on Main Street to collapse. The north section, which was added in 1929, still remained standing.

“At the end of the day, it was a hundred year old building. The combination of the snow and the melt and the ice on that roof, it eventually collapsed. There’s no one really to blame. We’ve just got to move forward to get it rebuilt,” said Jim Thares, a partner of Hub City Downtown, LLC, which owns the building and was in the middle of renovating it to include retail space and loft apartments.

Thares said that the portion of the building that collapsed had wood beams, opposed to the steel beams on the portion that remains standing. No one was inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Hub City Downtown plans to rebuild the structure and stick to the original plan of a three-story building. Demolition began earlier this week. Although they are starting from scratch, Thares said they still plans to honor the history of the building.

“Our real intent is hopefully to rebuild, to put it back the way it was, to give it that look that it was when they originally built in the early 1900s. Bringing it back to its original look and design is important, I think, to Main Street and to the history of Aberdeen. It might have a different use, but we want it to have that same feel and look of the history of this community,” said Thares.

The building was commonly referred to as the Sears building, as that was what occupied the space from 1948 until the early 1990′s. The building, however, is actually named after the man who built it.

According the information gathered from the Dacotah Prairie Museum, Lester T. Van Slyke was originally from Iowa and moved to Aberdeen in 1902. He served as the Brown County State’s Attorney from 1906 until 1910, and he is most known for prosecuting Emil Victor.

Victor murdered four Brown County residents in 1909 in a botched robbery. Victor was the only person to ever be publicly hanged for his crimes in Brown County.

”Mr. Van Slyke was the State’s Attorney at the time, and he was the one who obtained the confession from Emil Victor for the murders. He was hung shortly after that,” said Dacotah Prairie Museum Director Patricia Kendall.

Van Slyke died in 1955 at the age of 80.

The businesses within the Van Slyke building have changed over the course of time, but Hub City Downtown received tax increment financing to renovate the building in 2022.

Thares said it’s important to continue with the Van Slyke building project, as the group’s mission is to revitalize multiple buildings in downtown Aberdeen.

”Our goal really is to restore them and give opportunity for small businesses and retail businesses to grow and be successful. That’s what I’m after, we’re after, is how can we help revitalize our downtown, which hopefully helps grow our community,” said Thares.

While insurance matters are still being processed, Thares said he hopes construction on the building can begin by the fall.

