OYO: Thrillers, Fillers, and Spillers

By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Now that it’s spring, and with summer right around the corner, it’s a great time of year to put together a great planter. But where do you start? Doug Schroeder with Lewis Drug says there are three main elements to a planter: thrillers, fillers, and spillers.

First, your thriller is the main attraction of the planter. Typically, people tend to use different types of grass as the thriller. A popular thriller to use this year is Boldly geraniums.

To compliment your thriller, next you add some fillers. Doug says a filler has a tendency to be vibrant and billowy. Usually, people tend to pick flowers with colorful blooms, such as lobelia, to help compliment to rest of the planter.

Once you have your thriller and fillers put in, next you can add a spiller. Spillers are used to soften the edge of the container and not make it such a sharp contrast. Popular spillers include vinca vines.

Doug says the most important thing to remember when it comes to your planter is to not choose cheap dirt. The dirt is where the plants will receive their nutrients and if your dirt is cheap, then your plants won’t do as well as they could. It is also important to fertilize your planter.

