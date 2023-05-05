Avera Medical Minute
Police chief and officer resign in Sioux Center, IA

The Sioux Center Police Department logo.
The Sioux Center Police Department logo.(Facebook: Sioux Center Police Department)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The police chief and an officer in Sioux Center, Iowa have resigned this week.

According to Sioux County Radio, Police Chief Mike Halma and Officer Ulf Schaefer resigned from the Sioux Center Police Department on Tuesday, May 2. In response to this, Sioux Center released the following statement.

“The City of Sioux Center police chief and one police officer resigned from their positions this week. Due to this being a personnel matter, we cannot share any further details. We are thankful for their years of service in our police department.”

City of Sioux Center

Sioux County Radio reports Halma could not provide details of his resignation, except to say that it was “time to go.” He said he enjoyed serving Sioux Center for 39 years. He was the police chief for the last four years.

Halma told Sioux County Radio that the support given by the community during his time with the department was greatly appreciated. Schaefer was not available for comment.

According to Assistant City Manager Dennis Dokter, all police matters for Sioux Center should be directed to Officer Kelly Willet. Until further notice, Willet is the “officer in charge” for the department. You can contact Willet by calling the city offices at (712) 722-0761.

Following these resignations, the Sioux Center Police Department has six active officers and one reserve officer.

