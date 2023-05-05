Public forum held for Sioux Falls School Board candidates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum for the upcoming candidates for the Sioux Falls School Board.

The forum featured future school board candidates Dawn Marie Johnson and Brian Mattson. Residents could come in and ask questions to the candidates as to why they should be sitting in the one open seat on the Sioux Falls School Board.

An election will be held Tuesday, May 16 to fill the open seat.

