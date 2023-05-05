Avera Medical Minute
Public forum held for Sioux Falls School Board candidates

The forum featured future school board candidates Dawn Marie Johnson and Brian Mattson.
The forum featured future school board candidates Dawn Marie Johnson and Brian Mattson. Residents could come in and ask questions to the candidates as to why they should be sitting in the one open seat on the Sioux Falls School Board.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum for the upcoming candidates for the Sioux Falls School Board.

The forum featured future school board candidates Dawn Marie Johnson and Brian Mattson. Residents could come in and ask questions to the candidates as to why they should be sitting in the one open seat on the Sioux Falls School Board.

An election will be held Tuesday, May 16 to fill the open seat.

Downtown Sioux Falls is looking for more personable and friendly individuals to add to their...
DTSF looking for more ‘Ambassadors’
While the SDHSAA has not yet sanctioned eSports, Aberdeen is investing into the activity in...
Aberdeen public schools invest in Esports, new greenhouse equipment
