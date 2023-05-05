Return to coaching following burn unit surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Deubrook Area Schools assistant track and cross-country coach, Paul Ekern, has already returned to coaching following a house fire that sent him to a burn unit just over a month ago.

“I was awakened by a swooshing sound, I saw flames shooting up the wall and I immediately jumped up and was stunned,” Ekern said.

After trying to put out the blaze unsuccessfully, Ekern knew he needed to get out. He was able to do so, but not before the damage was done.

“I saw a flame coming at me, and it hit my back,” Ekern said.

Ekern immediately ran to the post office for help. After first responders arrived on scene he was treated in Brookings before being transported to a burn unit in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“I was laying in that bed in pain because 16% of my body was burned,” Ekern said.

Family photos, signed collector’s items, and more all lay in the rubble. One of the hardest things, that can’t be replaced is the memorabilia from the successful season he had coached.

“Those sweaters and those tee-shirts that had state qualifiers or state championships. I was sleeping with a state championship cross-country blanket and all of that was destroyed. Those are items that tell the journey of what happened during the season,” Ekern said.

Ekern had surgery on March 28th and stayed in the burn unit for 2 weeks, but he wasn’t alone.

“The teams were great. They would video chat with me while I was in the hospital bed. I was a sight for sore eyes but that support helped me through that process,” Ekern said.

Even though the loss was difficult, one thing drove him to get back to the team.

“He definitely means a lot to the whole team, especially the distance kids and the cross-country kids, and it really really worried me when the fire went up that he didn’t make it out, but thank goodness he did,” said Senior distance runner for Deubrook Area Schools Gunnar Trooien.

However, it wasn’t just the team that came to his aid. His niece created a GoFundMe, the school in coordination with First Bank & Trust set up a donation fund, and Lefty’s Sports Pub in White, SD held a benefit in his honor.

“People come out of the woodwork, they’re so gracious and giving and supporting. That’s the great treasure of being in a small town,” Ekern said.

