School shooting threat prompts increased police presence at Aberdeen schools

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department is increasing police presence at schools Friday as a precaution after receiving reports of a school shooting threat on social media that was found to be not credible.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, the photo is the same one that has been seen elsewhere around the country, and there is not a credible threat.

Police will be more present in school zones throughout the day as a precaution.

