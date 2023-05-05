Sen. Rounds holds town hall for veterans, presents medals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Senator Mike Rounds was in Sioux Falls meeting members of the Disabled American Veterans.

The South Dakota DAV is holding their 83rd annual department convention Friday and Saturday. Veterans were invited to a town hall meeting where Rounds answered questions and presented a series of medals to Vietnam Veteran Michael Gran.

Rounds said that for some reason the medals were never identified on his service record, and being able to fix it and give veterans the recognition they deserve means so much.

“A number of the people that are involved at the records side at the Department of Defense now know we’re not going to quit calling until we have some action,” said Rounds. “So it’s becoming easier for us to actually get some of these things done. When you have success, it’s worth it, and to see the smiles on these families’ faces as their loved ones get these awards gets to be pretty special.”

On Saturday, the Executive Director of National headquarters DAV and National First Junior Vice Commander DAV Auxiliary will be featured speakers.

