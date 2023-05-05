Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Municipal Band shares summer concert schedule

Sioux Falls Municipal Band
Sioux Falls Municipal Band(Scott Engen)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Big band music is on the way this summer in the form of 17 free concerts around Sioux Falls.

“This concert season will be one of our best yet, filled with fun jazz music, patriotic music and other fan favorites,” says Dr. Peter Folliard, dean of the Augustana University School of Music. “After a way-too-long winter, we’d love you to join us at a Municipal Band concert and celebrate the summer in style.”

2023 Municipal Band Summer Concert Schedule

Saturday, May 20 | 10 a.m. | South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance | Armed Forces Day

Tuesday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Sunnycrest Retirement Village | True Colors

Sunday, June 11 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Suite Treats

Wednesday, June 14 | 6:30 p.m. | Veterans’ Memorial Park | Flag Day

Sunday, June 18 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | High Tide

Tuesday, June 20 | 7:30 p.m. | Grand Living at Lake Lorraine | All Jazzed Up

Sunday, June 25 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Rock On

Tuesday, June 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Dow Rummel | Handel With Care

Sunday, July 2 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Skol

Tuesday, July 4 | 11 a.m. | Levitt at the Falls | Let Freedom Ring!

Sunday, July 9 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Red, White and Brass

Tuesday, July 11 | 7:30 p.m. | Good Samaritan Society - Sioux Falls Village | Heart and Sol

Sunday, July 16 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | The Great Outdoors

Tuesday, July 18 | 7:30 p.m. | Trail Ridge Senior Living Community | We’ve Got the Blues

Sunday, July 23 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | TBD

Thursday, July 27 | 7:30 p.m. | McKennan Park | TBD

Sunday, July 30 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | The Grand Finale

The band has been managed by Washington Pavilion Management since 2021.

According to the Washington Pavilion, the Augustana University School of Music provides musical leadership for the band.

