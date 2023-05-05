Sioux Falls Rotary Club to host conversation with Senator John Thune

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club will be hosting a live Q-&-A session with Sen. John Thune (SD) on Monday, May 8.

Rotarian David Owen will sit down with Sen. Thune to discuss the latest updates from Washington, D.C., and how they will impact South Dakotans.

The Q-&-A session will begin at 12 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls City Centre in downtown Sioux Falls. All Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club programs are open only to Rotarians and their guests, but the conversation will be streamed live on the Rotary’s Facebook & YouTube pages.

