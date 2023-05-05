Throwback Thursday: History of the Old Courthouse Museum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are here to learn about some history of Sioux Falls and the different spots throughout South Dakota. I’m joined here by history lover Dana Wohlwend.

“What is so unique about the history here at the courthouse there’s lots of history at the courthouse, but I always love the story of the hanging of an innocent man. Thomas Egan, and his wife, Mary, were found dead in their home that was north of Hartford. She was thrown into the fruit cellar. She hadn’t died of her injuries cause she had managed to prop herself up before she succumbed, and they found her like that and she was brutally beaten,” said Wohlwend.

“When the trial came about his stepdaughter and her husband were the prime witnesses against him and how horrible of a husband he was, and how brutal he was, and with that testimony and testimonies of others, he was convicted. And so when he was convicted, he looked at the jury and he looked at the judge I said I place no blame on you. I placed full blame on my stepdaughter and her husband, and I cursed them for doing this, so he was sentenced to hang, and the day of the hanging came. It was the first one of the Dakota territory so the night before on the stagecoach the rope had come in so I hadn’t been tested so they brought them up to the gallows drop it and the rope broke the brakes,” said Wohlwend.

“He hits the ground, they bring them back up well they find a new rope and bring him back up to the gallows, drop it and a deputy walks underneath at the same time breaks his fall. He doesn’t die the third time bring him up drop it and the deed is done and he is hanged to death. that’s so fascinating I just feel like this place. You can feel the history when you walk in, I’m joined here by the host of the Local Lou podcast Lori Kent. Thank you so much for joining me this morning,” said Wohlwend.

This is your specialty history around Sioux Falls and the area. It is really cool to learn about what is in your own backyard. These historical places are significant because you get a mirror into the past.

“Absolutely. I’m super lucky I work with a Minnehaha County Historical Society and they have over 250 historical markers in Minnehaha County,” said Kent.

“One of them is outside this courthouse and that’s the hanging of an innocent man this is the historical marker for the hanging of the innocent man which tells you the whole story of Thomas Egan the whole saga really from beginning to end. They do spoil the ending on the front but the backside is really where it’s at that’s where the nitty gritty details are,” said Kent.

