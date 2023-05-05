Avera Medical Minute
USDA grants available to repair homes damaged by 2022 storms

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2022, South Dakota was impacted by multiple strong storms. Derechos swept across the eastern half of the state in May, followed by severe thunderstorms in June and major snowstorms that devastated communities statewide in December.

FEMA declared 35 counties and four tribal areas as Presidentially Declared Disaster Areas. The USDA is making $1.5 million in grants available to help people in rural areas make repairs to their homes, and homeowners have until August 1 to apply.

“So these grants are specifically for low and very low income people who maybe struggled to get those repairs made,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Nikki Gronli. “We’ve got $40,675 per homeowner that qualifies that can get this grant.”

For information on eligibility and how to apply, head to the USDA Rural Development website.

