Yankton Sioux Tribe offers $3,000 reward for information on death

WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Sioux Tribe will give $3,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the identification of the individual who struck and killed a tribal member in January.

On January 1, 2023, around 4:30 a.m., Richard Hare Jr. was struck and killed while walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 by an eastbound vehicle. The South Dakota Highway Patrol recently described a vehicle they believe to be involved as a pickup with a grill guard pulling a 5th-wheel trailer. The pickup or grill guard is believed to be dark grey in color. The trailer may have a spare tire on the right side near the front, and the pickup may have a toolbox in the back end according to the Highway Patrol.

The tribe seeks more information that leads to the identification of the driver of the vehicle.

If you have information regarding the driver of this vehicle, please contact the tribe at (605) 384-3641.

