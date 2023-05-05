Avera Medical Minute
Yankton Sioux Tribe offers $3,000 reward for information on death

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Sioux Tribe will give $3,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the identification of the individual who struck and killed a tribal member in January.

The tribe seeks more information that leads to the identification of the driver of the vehicle.

If you have information regarding the driver of this vehicle, please contact the tribe at (605) 384-3641.

