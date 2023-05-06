Avera Medical Minute
98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays begin

Plenty of records fall on opening day of competition
2023 Howard Wood Dakota Relays begin
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though there were threats of rain, the weather for the first day of the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays ended up being nearly perfect.

The same could basically be said of the action on the track in a day filled with record breaking performances. Click on the video viewer for highlights from day one of competition and click HERE for a link to results from every event.

To see the results of the two special event races and hear from the winners check out our recap HERE.

