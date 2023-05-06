98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays ends with 32 records falling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 98th Howard Wood Relays saw a record number of new records set. The 2023 edition of the meet came to a close on Saturday with 19 more meet marks smashed following 13 new records on Friday, bringing the total to 32 new Dakota Relay records for the weekend.

