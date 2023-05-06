Avera Medical Minute
98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays ends with 32 records falling

Highlights from the final day of competition
98th edition of the relays comes to a record setting conclusion
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 98th Howard Wood Relays saw a record number of new records set. The 2023 edition of the meet came to a close on Saturday with 19 more meet marks smashed following 13 new records on Friday, bringing the total to 32 new Dakota Relay records for the weekend.

Click on the video viewer for some of Saturday’s best track and field highlights!

For complete results from every event click HERE .

