Charges pending in Spink County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charges are pending against a passenger involved in a deadly crash that happened last Saturday near Redfield.

The Department of Public Safety said a sedan driven by 27-year-old Jessica Jones was heading south on Highway 281 when the vehicle went across two lanes before hitting a tree. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DPS, the 28-year-old male passenger, was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries and has charges pending against him at this time.

