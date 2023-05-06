Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Charges pending in Spink County crash

Charges are pending against a passenger involved in a deadly crash that happened last Saturday...
Charges are pending against a passenger involved in a deadly crash that happened last Saturday near Redfield.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charges are pending against a passenger involved in a deadly crash that happened last Saturday near Redfield.

The Department of Public Safety said a sedan driven by 27-year-old Jessica Jones was heading south on Highway 281 when the vehicle went across two lanes before hitting a tree. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DPS, the 28-year-old male passenger, was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries and has charges pending against him at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings workplace fatality under investigation
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
The Starlite Drive-In Theatre in Mitchell announced Thursday that it will not be open for the...
Starlite Drive-In Theatre to close
Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Thursday banning the China-based tech company...
Noem signs executive order banning Tencent
Authorities found cash and alcohol consistent with a bootlegging operation, according to the...
Bootlegger busted in Mission

Latest News

Grace Powell holds her trophy from a state competition.
Dakota Valley student to perform poems at national competition
Deubrook Area Schools assistant track and cross-country coach, Paul Ekern, has already returned...
Return to coaching following burn unit surgery
Return to coaching following burn unit surgery
Return to coaching following burn unit surgery
The Minnehaha County Commission voted unanimously to approve changes to it’s public use policy...
Policy change limits petition circulators on Minnehaha County campus