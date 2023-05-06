Charges pending in Spink County crash
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charges are pending against a passenger involved in a deadly crash that happened last Saturday near Redfield.
The Department of Public Safety said a sedan driven by 27-year-old Jessica Jones was heading south on Highway 281 when the vehicle went across two lanes before hitting a tree. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to DPS, the 28-year-old male passenger, was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries and has charges pending against him at this time.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.