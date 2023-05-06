Avera Medical Minute
Coronation drawing attention from all over the world

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A historical moment unravels early Saturday morning on our side of the world while residents in England will see an event that has not happened in 70 years.

Following the historically long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, her son King Charles III will formally accept the crown in a ritual that has spanned hundreds of years.

South Dakota State University Associate Professor Graham Wrightson described the gravity of the moment and how his family is not letting an early wake-up call deter their spirits.

