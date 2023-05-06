DANR finds Baltic developer in violation of codes

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources sent warning letters and pictures of violations last March, they officially found Grant Park LLC and President Brian Hefty in violation.

Issues include a lack of controlling runoff, allowing sediment deposits from their development to go into adjacent land and waterways, and a lack of protecting waterways in their Baltic developments.

Previously, Grant Park had planned to develop two neighborhoods in the community called Grant Park Addition and Phillips Crossing.

However, the development was put to a halt in May of 2022 due to concerns that the developer was not following codes.

Grant Park, however, claims that the City of Baltic continuously has required the company to address more and more issues with each negotiation, and brought three cases against the city earlier this year. In March, a Minnehaha County Judge dismissed two of those cases.

The assessment of fines will be a separate, future matter.

