Elementary students display their art in Van Art Gallery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Garfield Elementary students got to display their own art pieces in the Van Art Gallery.

April Van Leirsburg opened up the Van Art Gallery a couple years ago as a way to give back to the community and feature local artists who don’t always get the opportunity to show their work. That includes elementary students.

“This is super cool. Such a big thing for them. I think they are so excited and it shows them they can make a career out of this if you have a talent, and I think they are really proud,” said Van Leirsburg.

“They are coming in, they are jumping up and down, they are showing their parents. Pointing at their picture and name,” said Katrina Holz, a Garfield Elementary Teacher.

Leirsburg is looking to turn the gallery into a non-profit organization.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.