Faith Lutheran Church and Rudy Navarrete hosting taco fundraiser

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a pastor helped him attend camp as a child, local chef Rudy Navarrete is hosting a taco fundraiser on Sunday to help other kids attend camp who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

The event will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls from noon to 2:00 p.m. and will cost $6 for adults and $3 for children for all-you-can-eat tacos.

Funds raised specifically will go to the Marflow Foundation, an endowment started by pastor Michael Wolfram to send children from low-income families to Camp Minneboji.

Event details can be found here.

