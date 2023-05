SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the help of Make-A-Wish and Rainbow Play Systems, three-year-old Nalani is getting her wish granted to have a Rainbow Playset.

Nalani has a gastrointestinal disorder and thanks to the generosity of Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana, her wish for her own Rainbow Playset was granted.

