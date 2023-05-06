Avera Medical Minute
SculputureWalk installation weekend kicks off 20th year(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend marks the official kickoff to the 20th annual SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.

Just as downtown has grown, so has the SculptureWalk, with 67 new designs being put on display.

The pieces come from all over, and some artists wo created the works were on site Saturday to share the stories behind their creations.

One artist, Gedion Nyanhongo, is originally from Zimbabwe and specializes in stone pieces.

“[My] piece depicts the strength of parenthood,” explained Nyanhongo. “They have their kids and they put up with them within the thread of love, unity and helping each other. Now, celebrating life itself, that’s what Zimbabwe is to America. The extension of love and the knitting of friendship and life itself. I like to share to the world that this is what Zimbabwe is about.”

