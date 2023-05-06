Avera Medical Minute
Simeon Birnbaum & Cece Deebom shine in Dakota Relays’ Special Events

Rapid City Stevens senior Birnbaum wins 800 meter run in meet record time
Simeon Birnbaum and CeCe Deebom wins feature events
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the years at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays some of the best runners in the upper midwest have competed in the special event races on Friday night.

And this year perhaps the greatest distance runner in South Dakota history took his final bow as a prep.

Rapid City Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum was among eight in the boys special event 800 meter run. The senior already holds the state record in the event (among others) and is just the 17th prep runner in United States history to run a sub-four minute mile.

Though Iowa state champion Gabe Nash was on his heels for a bit, Birnbaum turned on the jets down the stretch to win with a time of 1:50.37. That’s a Howard Wood Meet Record, yet it was far from satisfying for the Oregon-bound Birnbaum who told us afterward he had an even bigger goal in mind.

The final special event of the day, the girls 200 meter run, went to one of the top sprinters in North Dakota history. Fargo Davies’ CeeCee DeeBom, fighting through some injuries this season, took the victory in a personal record of 24.39 seconds and was excited to join some elite company in her state’s history by winning a special event at Howard Wood Field.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction from Birnbaum and Deebom!

