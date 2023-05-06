South Dakota colleges hold graduation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a big weekend for many South Dakota college students, as thousands of them will cross the stage to receive their degrees on Saturday.

In Brookings, South Dakota State will graduate its 100,000th Jackrabbit at its 137th commencement.

Graduation ceremonies will take place at the Swiftel Center this year due to construction of the former Frost Arena.

SDSU will hold three ceremonies, with more than 1,600 students receiving a diploma.

In Vermillion, the University of South Dakota will hold their 136th commencement ceremony at the Sanford Sports Complex on Saturday, where over 2,100 Coyotes will graduate.

USD Alumnus and former Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is scheduled to deliver the commencement address.

Northern State University in Aberdeen and Dakota State University in Madison also are holding graduation ceremonies Saturday, most will be livestreamed on the universities’ websites.

