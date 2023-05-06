Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Team Hope Walk fundraiser held

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The biggest fundraiser of the year in South Dakota to fight Huntington’s Disease was held on Saturday.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America hosted the 15th annual South Dakota Team Hope Walk with the goal of raising $41,000.

Roughly 120 walkers attended, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Half the goal was fulfilled by sponsors with an auction to raise the other half.

Huntington’s is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain, describes as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s all at once.

“Team Hope is all about brining us together as a community,” said committee chair Debbie Augustad. “We care for out families, we’re looking for the cure. We’re here to celebrate Team Hope. Huntington’s Disease is one of those diseases that is somewhat rare, but it doesn’t need to be rare in terms of awareness.”

There are approximately 41,000 Americans that are battling Huntington’s and more than 200,000 are believed to be at risk of inheriting the disease.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

